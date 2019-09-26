CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital teamed up with jewelry maker Kendra Scott Thursday for an event aimed at adding some sparkle to the day for many of their young patients.

It was part of a program called Kendra Cares.

11-year-old Chloe Rodriguez was among the patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital who got to take a break from their treatments Thursday to customize pieces of jewelry for themselves or someone else.

"A very much needed break," Child Life Specialist Lisa Cervantez said. "They have to go to the hospital, have to go through treatment, needle pokes, lots of things that are uncomfortable. This helps to give them a much-needed distraction."

The Kendra Cares jewelry is created by fashion designer Kendra Scott and offers pediatric patients and their families a chance to make everything from necklaces to bracelets for free -- but most importantly, it creates smiles.

"I think it's really nice of them because most people can't afford stuff like this," Rodriguez said.

"It's really awesome they are doing this for them," said Tiana Agueros, the mother of a four-year-old patient.

"Seeing the kids' faces when they light up when they make the decision what they are going to select for themselves and their parents," said Laura Cardenas, a marketer for South Texas Kendra Scott. "Excited to pick out if it's gold, and the stones, and their faces just light up."

