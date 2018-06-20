The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas are happy to announce they will be the next lucky recipients of local jeweler, Kendra Scott's "Kendra Gives Back" event.

On June 29th, part of proceeds from sales that day will go back to the local non-profit.

This event is happening at their La Palmera Mall location from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who visit the store at that time can expect "sips, sweets and jewelry".

For more information on the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, click here.

For more information on the new Kendra Scott store in Corpus Christi, click here.

© 2018 KIII