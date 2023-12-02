Kenedy County crash leaving New Jersey woman dead

The car crash involved a Peterbilt Reick tractor Semi-Trailor that was stopped on US-77, north of the Sarita border checkpoint.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car crash occurred in Kenedy County killing a woman from New Jersey. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The crash happened at around 9 in the morning. It involved a Peterbilt Reick tractor Semi-Trailor that was stopped on US-77, north of the Sarita border checkpoint.

The driver and passenger left the truck tractor at different times to use the restroom underneath the cargo trailer.

The driver did not notice and continued traveling, the passenger was pinned and killed underneath the trailer.

The passenger was 59-year-old Tina Berki of New Jersey. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Check back in with 3NEWS for more updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.