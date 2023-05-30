Kent Britton appointed Interim CEO of Port of Corpus Christi

Britton currently serves as CFO for the Port of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has been appointed a new CEO.

Kent Britton, the port's current financial controller, will take over after Strawbridge exits on June 2, Nueces County commissioners announced at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning.

Britton is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was previously Director and Vice President at Blackbaud, Inc, the leading global provider of software and services for not for profit organizations; and Chief Financial Officer for the Sherwin Alumina Company, according to his biography on the port's website.

"Kent is an advocate for his communities and is a staunch believer in service to others," a statement from the port said. "In addition to volunteering with a variety of area organizations, Kent has served as Treasurer of the London Independent School District Athletic Booster Club and separately as Treasurer and President of Padre Little League."

He was hired as the port's financial controller in 2017. He was named chief financial officer for the port in 2019.

The port commission expects to have their search for a permanent CEO wrapped up sometime in September.

Strawbridge's tendered his resignation on Tuesday, May 16.

"I have offered to make myself available to the commission and to staff at any time, if they need any help with the transition, and I'm certainly happy to do that," Strawbridge said.

He has been at the port for eight years, acting as its CEO for six.

"We're on a path to continue long after I'm gone, and to certainly be a part of the history of this port in the role that I'm in -- I'm grateful for that opportunity to at least leave a -- what I hope is -- a positive, lasting mark on this institution for generations to come," he said.

