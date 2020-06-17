CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani said that while many people are surprised by the increase in numbers for positive cases, another wave was sure to come once businesses reopened and people began stepping out again.

"We knew that the second wave was going to come," Dr. Surani said. "We always said it's not a matter of if it's going to come, but a matter of when it is going to come."

With the summer season approaching, Dr. Surani has a few coronavirus reminders for those preparing their days.

"The value of the mask is that when everyone is wearing a mask, then everyone is protecting each other," Dr. Surani said.

He added that when we breathe, sneeze and cough, we're releasing particles into the air, which is why even at the grocery store it's important to wear a face covering.

"If you are asymptomatic and carry the virus, you will be going in and have hundreds of millions of particles in the droplet form and somebody who is close by, they may be able to get exposed to that," Dr. Surani said.

He also said that while many people start planning gatherings, always keep your guard up and remember that some people could have the virus and be asymptomatic.

"People have to follow their own physical responsibility, personal responsibility, community responsibility and together we can win the battle," Dr. Surani said.

Dr. Surani added that while there aren't proven preventatives we can take for the virus, we can continue to practice safety precautions like washing our hands regularly and continuing to social distance.

"If you are coming in from an area, which is a high risk, and you've been exposed to someone there, or you have a coworker who was positive, it's important that you need to get tested," Dr. Surani said.

