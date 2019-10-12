CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A planned multi-million dollar canal development for Corpus Christi's North Beach area has been the focus of much debate at City Hall.

A crucial vote could come during Tuesday's city council meeting, as council members take up a proposed ordinance supported by the developers but opposed by city staff.

Developer Jeff Blackard and Lynn Frazier are looking to put in a multi-million dollar development on North Beach with the canal being a centerpiece. The developers say it could help solve flooding issues on North Beach.

The developers estimate the cost for the canal project will be $42 million.

However, there have been some concerns about the cost and if it will exceed the amount as well as where that money will ultimately come from.

"It's not the council standing in the way of some developer that has a boatload of money coming in here saying, just let me build it if you get out of the way, this is taxpayer money. You've got to have a handle on what the cost is going to be, and we don't have that yet," Mayor Joe McComb said.

"I would love for all the politics to go away for a moment in time and vote for what's good for the citizens of Corpus Christi. This lowers your tax rate, it doesn't raise it. This is something residents in Corpus Christi can feel, touch, and enjoy," Jeff Blackard said.

According to Blackard, the project would bring 750 permanent jobs to the city and add $94 million to the local economy every year.

There is some concern that the project is being rushed to meet a federal deadline of Dec. 10 which is the same day as the City Council meeting and possible vote.

For more information about the project, https://www.northbeach.cc/

