Kickin' it by the bay sees over 80 vendors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center was turned into every sneaker-head's dream as it played host to Kickin' it by the bay. One of the biggest sneaker and vintage markets in Texas.

While sneakers may be the headliner, there is something for everyone at the market. From vintage t-shirts of decades past to vinyl's, baseball cards and all sorts of collectables.

One of the co-hosts of the event, Jay Martinez said he got the inspiration while attending similar events. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We explore and do these things in other cities and other states. And it's kind of big. The buy re-sell market is really huge."

Martinez added, "We wanted to bring that to Texas, bring it to our hometown and kind of expand it and see how far we can take it."

The first Kickin' it by the bay event saw about 12 vendors. Today's event over 80 vendors were present.

There was even a line of about 50 people waiting outside the American Bank Center before the event even kicked off. "It's kind of crazy to see how fast our passion, our dream and our vision has grown in the past two years." Martinez explained.

The sneaker market will be making its next stop in San Antonio over the summer, before heading to Houstin in September.

They intend to come back to Corpus around the end of the year for another installment of kickin it by the bay.

