Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 58th annual Texas Jazz Festival kicked off Friday at Heritage Park and has become a cherished tradition in Corpus Christi.

It's one of the longest running free music festivals in existence, and draws numerous tourists from around the state every year.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the festival with more details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII