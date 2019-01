KINGSVILLE, Texas — The 68th annual Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show got underway Wednesday at the J.K. Northway Coliseum in Kingsville, Texas.

Wednesday was move-in day for a lot of the animals, including the livestock show's swine division. Kids spent time making sure their animals get used to their pens and the environment so they will not get nervous during weigh-in and competition.

Judging for lambs, goats and swine begins Thursday.