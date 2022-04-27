Kicks for Class: campaign started by Paralympian who was injured in explosion

Two CCISD middle schools were selected by the campaign to get student athletes durable shoes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the community got together at the first ever "Kick For Class" event downtown.

The event is a campaign to raise money for students and athletes in middle school, put on by Paralympian Kevin Saunders.

"I played college football and track and field on scholarship in college but I got hurt in an explosion here in Corpus Christi on the ship channel," Saunders said.

He almost didn't make it.

"I got blown over a two story building over the length of a football field onto a concrete parking lot," Saunders said. "Like the concrete right there, and I landed on the back of my head and shoulder. My skull was crushed, my shoulder blades were scattered, my scapula's, my body broke up at the chest."

Saunders survived by a miracle and from the 80's to 2014, He was in the Paralympics. He never gave up. That's why he started the "Kicks for Class" campaign. He said it's to teach kids the deeper meaning of sports.

"They learn integrity, character and responsibility and accountability. All those important things that help you win at life, not just in sports," Saunders said.

The goal of the event is to raise money to buy good and durable shoes for middle school athletes.

"Two coaches, one from Baker middle school and one from Cunningham at south park. These coaches know their students, they know what's going on with them, they know who needs them," said Gloria Taylor, the Executive Director of Communities in Schools. "So we're going to rely on them and our side coordinators and counselors and social workers to identify these kids."

The selected kids should get their shoes near the start of school in Fall.

