CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is said to be safe Monday night after a frightening ordeal over the weekend.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old had been kidnapped by two other people.

Police say 51-year-old Anthony Monez and 43-year-old Erica Lopez are accused of kidnapping the woman from her apartment Sunday and forcing her to go with them to the Walmart in Flour Bluff. The woman was told to shoplift to repay a debt she allegedly owed the suspects.

The woman secretly alerted one of the Walmart employees.

"The victim was able to pass a note to an employee at the store it said, call the police, kidnapped, from there the witness contacted the police department as they were still in the store," Lt. Michael Pena said.

According to police, Montez fled on foot, but they were able to catch up to him.

