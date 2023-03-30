Kidney patients hit the lanes at Bowlero to celebrate transplant reunion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kidney patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital and their families were treated to a fun night of bowling over at Bowlero.
This was to celebrate the hospital's 16th anniversary transplant reunion.
In fact, Thursday was the time organizers were able to host the event since the pandemic.
DCH Director of Pediatric Nephrology Amy Becker said the event gives children a chance to go out and enjoy themselves with an activity that isn't at the hospital.
"These kids don't get to do the things that quote unquote normal kids get to do. For us to be able to offer them the opportunity to come and have a good time is huge because they don't really get that opportunity otherwise," she said.
Becker said events like these mean a lot to everybody at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
