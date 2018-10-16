CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Children at Driscoll Children's Hospital had the chance to pick out their Halloween costumes.

On Tuesday Stripes Child Life Program and Spirit Halloween's Spirit of Children Program came together for the 10th year to help the children in the hospital.

According to organizers, the event has raised more than $200,000 to date.

The event is a way for the children and their parents to get into the spirit of Halloween without having the expense.

"You just see so many smiles and so many happy parents, and it's just a really fun time to celebrate and forget a little bit about being sick," said Mara Ellis from the Stripes Childlife Program.

The organizers said that the $200,000 had helped them to buy plenty of items including teaching dolls, iPads, and TV's.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII