ALICE, Texas (Kiii News) — Some kids in Alice, Texas, got a brand new pair of shoes for free Wednesday just in time for the new school year. It was all thanks to the Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS' Walk with Pride Foundation Program.

Children and families in need were invited to the Payless Shoe Source in Alice to receive the free shoes. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, they will be doing the same for kids at the La Palmera Mall Payless Shoe Source.

This year marks the 35th year that the Association has held its Walk with Pride Foundation Program. Members of the Association donate dollars in order to give shoes to children in need. In 1983 their goal was to collect enough to give away 100 pairs of shoes, but that goal has been surpassed many times over the years. The expect to serve around 1,500 children at their events now.

Their next stop will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi.

