Kids have fun while earning college credits with Del Mar's Pre-freshman Engineering Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is helping students transitioning into high school with their Texas Prefreshman Engineering Program.

The TEA accredited six-week camp is part of a partnership with Flint Hills Resources, and runs from June until July every summer.

37 students in the program showed off their STEM skills, Thursday, by putting their custom made robot vehicles to the test. The goal was to see which robot could race around the track the fastest.

An attendee told 3NEWS, "students that pass the class successfully get a unit of CTE elective credit for high school, because they are rare in technology and education."

Applications for next year's program open in January and students who plan on applying must write an essay and send a copy of their grades.

More information about the program can be found on Del Mar's website here.

