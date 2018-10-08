Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students will be heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks, and community leaders are helping them get ready from head to toe.

On Thursday 75 Coastal Bend students enjoyed a shopping trip to J. C. Penney after receiving $100 courtesy of CPL Retail Energy. The money goes toward new school attire.

Community leaders Gloria Hicks explains how having the right wardrobe can make all the difference.

"The kids get extra things that they need for school, and everyone wants something new. And Sarah and I are gonna shop together and she's gonna be the best dressed at Gloria Hicks Elementary," Hicks said.

2018 is the thirteenth year of the back-to-school shopping spree.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII