CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids can make magic happen this Spring Break at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's "Wizarding World of Science Camp."

The camp uses the premise of the popular book and movie series Harry Potter to teach children about science. The camps run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and end on Friday.

Isabell Ortiz is the camp coordinator and she said her goal is to make the Wizarding World of Science an immersive and exciting experience for kids.

"A lot of time we learn what we are doing in a book," Ortiz said. "This is a chance we get to do it hands on. It's an explanation you get to see, you get to feel, you get to experience, and so if your kid is interested in science this is the place for them."

Ortiz said if you can't make it to the Spring Break camps they will be hosting more in the summer.

