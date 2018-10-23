Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In honor of Agricultural Awareness Week kids were at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds Monday to learn where their food comes from in life.

The Nueces County 4-H organization wanted to teach kids in the Coastal Bend how food is grown and picked.

The event has been going on for nearly two decades, and the purpose is to show kids that their food doesn't just come from a grocery store and to learn how to eat healthier.

According to members of 4-H, it's important to teach children about agriculture, especially when they get older.

"We're just; it's so important because as they grow, they're making decisions. They become independent, they go to school, they decide on what they want to eat, they become easily influenced, so we want them to be educated at a young age and to make an educated decision on what's right, what's wrong, what's healthy, what's not healthy," said Mkyle McManus, county extension agent for 4-H.

If kids missed Tuesday's event organizers said the event is running until Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII