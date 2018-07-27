Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The superheroes of Marvel Comics are doing battle against the forces of evil this weekend at the American Bank Center, and on Friday a handful of kids got to see them up close.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from the American Bank Center with the latest on Marvel Universe Live.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII