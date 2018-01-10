Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some Coastal Bend kiddos got the chance to show off both their green thumbs and their hard work at the Home and Garden over the weekend.

It was all part of the First Annual Area Youth Plant Show, an event cosponsored by Texas A&M Agrilife and The Corpus Christi Area Garden Council.

More than two dozen young gardeners transformed part of The American Bank Center into an exotic garden over the weekend.

"It's important to have a little square garden and we can grow our own vegetables and your own flowers," Committee member and competition judge Elizabeth O'Brien said.

Thirty-one kids participated in the competition.

"It just teaches them about a lost art," competitor Jesenia Saenz said.

Each competitor had 60 days to grow and tend to their plants.

"You know it's a good way to take care of plants and it's a nice way to beautify the house so we've really enjoyed it," dad Shaheen Karim said.

Karim's son, Luc, was the most decorated competitor. He won first place for his pitcher plant.

"These little pitchers would open up and the fy would be in there," O'Brien said.

"This is where the bug falls in," Luc Karim said.

Others were surprised their plants even survived the competition.

"Anything i grow it dies," Jessanie Saenz said.

Winners recieved gift cards and support from the gardening community

"It's for community projects," Jesenia Saenz said. "You could probably do planting a flower garden and it helps them learn."

Organizers hope to grow the competition and eventually give away scholarships.

"With these competitions and exhibitions it's important to just share your interest with other people and and share your passion and excitement about these," Shaheen Karim said.

