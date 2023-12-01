Ingleside city officials says Kiewit is looking to hire at least 1,000 more workers

Kiewit's Steve Wilems could not confirm with 3NEWS about how many employees they needed to hire, but said their is a specific skill set they're looking for.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kiewit is accepting applications to hire hundreds of workers at their Ingleside location.

The offshore facility is also looking to scout for talent at a job fair coming up next month.

"It's all this growth that's helping us," said Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis.

Kiewit welder superintendent Steve Wilems could not confirm with 3NEWS about how many employees they needed to hire, but said their is a specific skill set they're looking for.

"Our industrial painter, blasters and structural fitters are the hardest to find. We do have schools on site to help you to become that trade at that level, so we are always looking for experienced welders as well and pipefitters," he said.

Wilems said that potential applicants can apply for the positions by going to their webpage. Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Communications Manager Xena Mercado will also be hosting a job fair in the coming months to fill over 61,000 jobs in the area.

"Our industrial painter, blasters and structural fitters are the hardest to find. We do have schools on site to help you to become that trade at that level, so we are always looking for experienced welders as well and pipefitters," she said.

3NEWS was told that many companies will be in attendance at the job fair to scout for potential talent.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.