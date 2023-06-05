KIII 3NEWS takes home top honors for float design in Rally Night Parade

Sidewalks were filled with family, happy kids, bubbles, lights and all good fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The lights were lit, and the crowds were loud at the Rally Night Parade for Buc Days.

Sidewalks were filled with family, happy kids, bubbles, lights and all good fun as they watched the floats filled with local celebrities go by.

Some of these same participants will be out next week for the Driscoll Children's Kid Parade along Shoreline Drive happening next Saturday at 10 a.m.

For the second year in a row KIII TV3 has taken home top honors for float design in the parade.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!