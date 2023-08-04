x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KIII over-the-air viewers will experience a scheduled service interruption Monday

The shows likely affected will be 'The View,' 'Judge Judy,' and 'GMA3: What You Need to Know.'
Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show "Judge Judy," Thursday, Feb. 2, 2006, at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Aug. 7 during the midday hours, some KIII viewers could experience a brief interruption of ABC programming.

Only viewers who get KIII over the air will be impacted. Viewers who get KIII through cable, satellite or streaming channels should not see an interruption.

The planned interruption will allow KIII and AEP to perform planned electrical maintenance. The interruption is expected to last possibly 30 minutes and will take place between a window of 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

KIII programming during that time includes:

10 a.m. - The View

11 a.m. - Judge Judy

12 p.m. - GMA3: What You Need to Know

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Kleberg County receives new ballistic shields

Before You Leave, Check This Out