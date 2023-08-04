KIII over-the-air viewers will experience a scheduled service interruption Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Aug. 7 during the midday hours, some KIII viewers could experience a brief interruption of ABC programming.
Only viewers who get KIII over the air will be impacted. Viewers who get KIII through cable, satellite or streaming channels should not see an interruption.
The planned interruption will allow KIII and AEP to perform planned electrical maintenance. The interruption is expected to last possibly 30 minutes and will take place between a window of 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
KIII programming during that time includes:
10 a.m. - The View
11 a.m. - Judge Judy
12 p.m. - GMA3: What You Need to Know
