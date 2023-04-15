KIII team brings home award for best evening newscast

Congratulations to our KIII 3NEWS team as they bring home an award at the Texas Association of Broadcast Award ceremonies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We want to send a big congratulations from all of us here at the station to our KIII 3NEWS team who is in Austin right now at the Texas Association of Broadcast Award ceremonies.

The team was chosen as finalists for best morning and evening newscasts, resulting in the 6 p.m. show winning the award.

The show was produced by Alex Delcid and Executive Producer Miranda Lindley. Anchors, Mike Gillaspia and Leslie Adami led the show that evening with meteorologist Carly Smith providing local weather updates.

The main story that night was by our very own Michael Gibson focusing on wrong way drivers.

Again, a big congratulations to the team!

