KIII-TV, a TEGNA company, announced today Barbi Leo is joining the consistently top-rated morning news team in South Texas as co-anchor of 3News First Edition with JohnThomas Kobos and Meteorologist, Alan Holt.

"We know people across South Texas have been eagerly awaiting news of Barbi's next move since she announced she would be leaving KSAB Radio after 21 years," Nia Towne, KIII News Director, said. "We are thrilled to let everyone know Barbi will still be there to help them get a jump start to their day and that she will be doing it with KIII 3News."

"We have shared special moments, laughs, tears and every emotion in between on air and off. Thank you so much for your trust. I appreciate you being with me every step of the way. Thank you for helping me grow into the career mom I am today. Thank you for your advice and for always treating me like family," Leo told her fans as she signed off from KSAB for the last time on Dec. 31.

The move is not as dramatic as some might think. Leo is no stranger to KIII's viewers. She has been a part of the 3News family for the last 14 years as the co-host of Domingo Live.

"Barbi is bold and authentic, people see that and are drawn to her," Towne said.

"I am ecstatic about joining KIII. It feels like home. I am looking forward to starting my day with the community that has embraced me with open arms and that I have come to know and love," Leo said.

"We're thrilled to have Barbi joining the KIII-TV First Edition team. For fourteen years, viewers of the Domingo Live show have come to know her as smart, engaging, and passionate about her love for the people and places of South Texas. Now, our weekday morning audience will benefit from the same, starting their day with someone they know and trust and an outstanding compliment to anchor John-Thomas Kobos and meteorologist Alan Holt." Bruce Cummings, Vice President of TEGNA Media and President-General Manager of KIII, said.

Leo says she owes much of her success to the Coastal Bend community. "I have been incredibly blessed in my career thanks to the people in our community," Leo said. "They have been vital to my success."

Leo is a born and raised South Texan. She attended Texas A&M University Corpus Christi where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in Communications in 1998. Immediately after that, she joined KSABFM as a morning show personality, as well as, head of Promotions and Public Relations for the station.

About KIII-TV

KIII-TV is the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi, serving the coastal bend of the Texas gulf coast. KIII-TV3 will celebrate 56 years in broadcast television in May 2020. KIII-TV is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets. Across platforms, TEGNA and KIII-TV tell empowering stories, conduct impactful investigations and deliver innovative marketing solutions.