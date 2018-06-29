Kiii-TV was informed Thursday that the station won two awards for a readers choice poll.

Alice Echo-News conducted a readers' survey and collected over 60,000 response.

3News meteorologist Bill Vessey won Best Weather Report, and 3News was award Best TV Station.

Thank you to all of the Coastal Bend for voting.

© 2018 KIII