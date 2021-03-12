Opening statements in the trial of Kim Potter begin this week

Jury selection is complete, and the first statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Opening statements loom this week for a white former Brooklyn Center police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright in April of 2021.

Kim Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death.

The prosecution and defense teams will meet with Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu Monday morning to finalize jury instructions ahead of Wednesday's scheduled opening statements.

Potter's defense team wants Judge Chu to issue a jury instruction at the end of case stating that if the former officer truly believed she was deploying her taser instead of shooting her firearm, the jury should rule that she is not guilty.

The prosecution is requesting limits be placed on the defense using character evidence for Potter.

A mostly white jury will hear the case. Nine of the 12 jurors likely to deliberate are white, one is Black and two are Asian. Selection took place over four days last week, concluding on Friday morning.

During the seating of the jury, it was revealed that at least four of the members are gun owners, and two have experience with tasers. Attorneys thought this information was significant, given the nature of this trial.

It is expected that the judge will rule on jury instructions Monday, and Tuesday will most likely be a day off for all involved.