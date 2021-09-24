King High School cancels classes Friday due to water main break

The school said the Homecoming football game will go on tonight at Cabaniss Sports Complex. The volleyball game will be hosted by Ray High School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Classes are canceled at King High School due to a water main break at the school.

The school posted that today is their homecoming and apologized to students about the cancelation.

Good Morning Mustang Parents and Students, We just found out this morning we had a break in our main water line. We... Posted by Richard King High School on Friday, September 24, 2021

