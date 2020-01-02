CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at King High School, the retirement ceremony for star-athlete Je' Sani Smith is taking place.

You may remember his tragic drowning back in April of 2019 after going to the beach with a group of King students.

What happened to be a beautiful afternoon, quickly turned into a nightmare as Je' Sani was swept away in a dangerous current.

Smith's body was then found in the water near mile marker 271.

Tonight, the school is honoring the life of Je' Sani by retiring his number 12 jersey, as family and friends gather to honor the late basketball player.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: