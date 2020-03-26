CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's senior pictures at King High School looked a bit different this year.

"She is our baby girl so you know as far as our dreams to see her walk the stage or play games, you know, not having my last daughter play does take away from us," mother Laura Martinez said.

Martinez is one of many parents who won't be able to see their kids enjoy their favorite sport or senior year memories.

"All of us want to see them walk the stage, or their dreams be filled with their expectations of prom and the remaining school," Martinez said.

Seniors at King High School took their graduation pictures wearing face masks to capture the coronavirus crisis they're facing.

"It does set in reality, oh it's not the normal picture you take or expect to take for graduation," student Cierra Gomez said. "You'd think it'd be happy and everything but with all that's going on, it does kind of suck to not enjoy that moment like you would want to."

Gomez was excited for this semester to start. It would be her last season playing the game she loves most -- softball.

"I'm already missing, of course playing softball, being in the sports and being involved with the school," Gomez said.

James Andrews is another senior who was also looking forward to stepping foot on the track this season.

"Our track team actually had a chance, or individuals had a chance on our track team to go farther or even go to the next level, stuff like that, and it just sucks because you can't do it anymore," Andrews said.

But all seniors are staying positive that the closures are part of a bigger picture, and they hope that it helps flatten the curve -- unfortunately at the cost of their senior year memories.

"The main thing is we've just got to stick together and fight through this all," student Kile Patrick said.

"We know there's a bigger picture behind all of this, but seeing her mope, seeing her wishing she was with her friends or out there playing ball with her teammates," Martinez said.

