Robstown (KIII News) — The Richard King High School band will march their way through the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay on Saturday.

Originally the marching event was set to take place two weeks ago, but due to weather concerns, it was rescheduled.

The Mustang band will strut through corridors of the Outlets, which will double as practical experience for an upcoming UIL competition. Officials with the outlets invite the community to support the Mustangs talent.

"You don't usually find a band in an outlet center. If people come out and cheer them on, the band will play even better," Marketing Director Mona J. Delia said.

The band will begin performing at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday also marks Cotton Day in Robstown, a 5K race and parade taking place outside the Outlets.

