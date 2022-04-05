King Mustang Band Prepares for Buc Days

3News spoke with two drum majors who couldn't be happier to represent their school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many preparations for the Buc Days Parade coming up this weekend.

Eight high schools will be performing at the night parade, one of them being King High School. The students are excited to perform alongside their classmates.

Leslie Trevino, Drum Major for the King Mustang Band, said their preparation is about to pay off.

"We bleed green. That's what we say here," Trevino said.

Band members are hitting the ground running, or marching rather. And after returning from the pandemic - it's refreshing to be playing alongside classmates.

Tyler Shearin, Drum Major for King Mustang Band said the event helps make sure that their skills stay sharper than ever.

"It's a great chance for us to re-learn marching," Shearin said.

But no team is complete without a leader. Adan Molina, Band Director for King High School is proud of his students.

"It's always really exciting as we're going down the street to see alumni from King and the friends and family that's out there having a good time," Molina said.

After all, practice makes perfect.

"The main thing is safety, and we try to make sure, we're doing a lot of laps around," Molina said. "Tomorrow, we'll hit the track, and we'll do as many as we can. Keep them hydrated."

The endurance students build up is no walk in the park and Shearin takes pride in knowing that he is spearheading the bands development.

"It's a lot of work to do this, but it's really rewarding to be able to watch everyone and know that I'm a big part of that success," Shearin said.

According to Trevino, The King Mustang Band is prepared to give a great performance at the Buc Days Parade.

"You know, at first it was scary, but now I'm just excited, because I have amazing band, amazing teachers, just amazing people all around me," Trevino said.

For more information on Buc Days and what to expect this weekend, click here.

