King Ranch Master Showman to be laid to rest Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A well known and long time face of the King Ranch is being laid to rest on Saturday

93 year old Alberto "Beto" Maldonado was described as being the last master showman of the King Ranch.

Maldonado had worked on the ranch for over 80 years.

His son Samuel said that his father was a man of the world and did a lot of traveling as part of his job.

"He was my dad, he was my friend and a role model," he said.

Maldonado's work ethic is one of many reasons why he became known as one of the master showmen of the King Ranch. Samuel said that his family's history also played a major role in how he earned the tittle.

"He and my grandfather were the first gentlemen to show the Santa Gertrudis breed," he said.

Daniel Morales is Maldonado's nephew and also works on the King Ranch as a financial controller. He said that his uncle was one of the men who helped to make the King Ranch what it is today.

"For what he did for the King Ranch and for what his dad Librado did for the King Ranch, showing these cattle all over the world, you know, the King Ranch couldn’t be more grateful," he said.



One of Maldonado's grandchildren, Monica Quintanilla also spoke with 3NEWS, and said that her grandfather's love for the ranch is something they will always hold close to them.

"I keep saying he’s a legend like you can’t make that up anymore, that’s not something you could buy your way into, it’s just dedication and loyalty to the ranch," she said. "I mean his life was about this ranch, he was always so excited, he was always extra happy to tell you everything about the ranch and its history."

Maldonado will be laid to rest on Saturday morning at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville. There will be a parade of cowboys on horseback to celebrate the man who dedicated his life to the King Ranch.

