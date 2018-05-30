Some consider one of the most important things about childhood is learning how to ride a bike.

A local veterans group gave students at Perez Elementary in Kingsville bikes of their own Tuesday.

The bike donation program started seven years ago to give back to the cadets who make Christmas dinner for the group.

The veterans gave 52-bikes with the Kingsville American Legion Post to the deserving students.

"It feels great; it feels great. It's a lot of work, but it's worth it. It's worth it, to show these kids our appreciation," organizer Gonzalo Ruiz said.

The bikes come just in time for the summer with Tuesday being the last day of school for Perez Elementary.

