Kingsville authorities need help finding man wanted for sexual assault of a child

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The department said Josue Jesus Velasquez, 37, has an active warrant for the charge.

He is described as 5'8, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to where Velasquez may be, please call Detective John Greif with the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311. Reference case #2100000061.

