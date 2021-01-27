Kingsville Border Patrol agents arrest two child sex offenders, MS-13 gang member illegally in the US

The three criminal offenders were all processed accordingly, a press release said.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Three people crossing illegally into the United States were arrested by Kingsville Border Patrol agents after two were identified as child sex offenders and one an MS-13 gang member, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release said.

On Sunday, Jan, 24., Kingsville Border Patrol agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita were alerted to a vehicle by a service K-9. Three people were found in the trunk, all found to be in the country illegally.

During processing, record checks on one of the migrants revealed a May 2019 arrest by the Houston Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

The following day, Kingsville agents caught a group of 18 people trying to avoid the checkpoint. All were identified as foreign nationals illegally present in the United States. During processing, agents discovered one of the subjects is a confirmed member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, commonly referred to as MS-13.

Today, Jan. 27., McAllen Border Patrol agents arrested a national from El Salvador near Hidalgo, Texas. During processing, record checks revealed the man was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Kingsville agents also arrested another person convicted of sexual assault on a child during a failed human smuggling attempt at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint, the release said.

All subjects will be processed accordingly.