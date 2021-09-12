Kingsville law enforcement seizes more than $114K in cash during traffic stop

Officers found $114,371 in cash, which was "wrapped in a manner to conceal its presence from K9 narcotic detection," officials said in a statement.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department's Street Level Operations Team found more than $100,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Investigator Michael Chavana was patrolling Highway 77/Interstate 69 when he pulled over a small sedan for a traffic violation, officials said. Officials said there was probable cause to search the vehicle.

During the search, Chavana and Officer David Jenkins found $114,371 in cash, which was "wrapped in a manner to conceal its presence from K9 narcotic detection," officials said in a statement.

Emilio Cortez, 20, and passenger Humberto Sequeda, 21, were both arrested for Money Laundering $30K under $150K which is a third-degree felony in the State of Texas.

Investigators also found a container of THC oil inside the vehicle during the search. The possession of THC oil under one gram is a State Jail Felony in the State of Texas.

