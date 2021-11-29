Kingsville cheer instructor bonds out of jail after sexual assault arrest

Armando Gonzalez was charged with indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville man has bonded out of jail after being arrested Sunday on charges of sex crimes with children.

According to Kingsville Police Chief Riccardo Torres, Armando Gonzalez was charged with indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony. His bail was set at $30,000.

Parents of children who are enrolled at All American Cheer Company in Kingsville were worried after learning about the arrest.

"There are hundreds of kids that go to his class there, and my daughter is one of them. I am very concerned," said an anonymous parent.

According to Chief Torres, a young girl reported that the 51-year-old Gonzalez touched her inappropriately. Torres said after an investigation authorities issued a warrant for Gonzalez's arrest. Gonzalez posted bail the same day.

Parents and former students of the gymnastics center reacted on social media, some saying they hope the allegations are false. Others claimed they trained with Gonzalez and said it was strictly professional.

The gymnastics center posted on its Facebook that it would be closed until further notice, asking parents to make arrangements to pick their child up after school.

"I have no idea what's going to happen with the business or our money that we've already paid," the anonymous parent added.

According to officials the investigation is still in its initial phases and could result in additional victims being identified. Anyone who may have any additional information is encouraged to contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311.

