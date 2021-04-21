Kingsville Chick-fil-A set to open Thursday

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Kingsville will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the community with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The newest Coastal Bend Chick-fil-A location opens Thursday in Kinsgville.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Kingsville will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the community with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

They say it is just a small way to say "thank you" for all of their sacrifices.

The Director of Tourism in Kingsville said the new location will bring more people into the city.

"Chic-Fil-A is a big draw, of course we are excited," Janine Reyes said. "Its such a prime location to see the constant lines there, we are excited to have that draw and one more reason to get off the highway right here in Kingsville."

Management said they are looking forward to welcoming the community. They will be open Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.