Ricardo family loses home to fire, escapes without injury

Early Friday morning, firefighters responded to find the home engulfed in flames. The homeowner says she and her family were able to escape the blaze unharmed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters arrived to a home around 5:30 a.m., Friday morning to find the structure engulfed in flames. The residence, just off County Road 1050 in Ricardo, was lost.

No injuries were reported, and the homeowner says she and her family were able to escape unharmed.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

