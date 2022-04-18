Grab your beans and head to Kingsville this weekend for Festival de la Loteria

The event is a fundraiser for the organization Keep Kingsville Beautiful and they plan to use the money on various projects to beautify the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention local Loteria players! There will be a festival dedicated to the popular Mexican board game in Kingsville this coming weekend.

The Festival de la Loteria will take place Saturday April 23 with festivities kicking off at 10 a.m. in downtown Kingsville on Kleberg Ave.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization Keep Kingsville Beautiful. They're hoping to raise about $15,000 and plan to use the money on various projects to beautify the city.

Many of the public gardens suffered during the freeze. Susan Ivy with Keep Kingsville Beautiful told 3NEWS, "Everything in Xeriscape Garden and everything everywhere was just gone, so we've done a lot of replacement. Then the freezes this year, as well, have taken a pretty hard hit on some of our pollinator gardens, but they are coming back, we watered the daylights out of them."

Come out and try your luck at some of the various prizes offered to winners, ranging from bicycles to TVs. Event details can be found here.

