KINGSVILLE, Texas — A fire official in Kingsville, Texas, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to Nueces County Jail officials, Kingsville Fire Department Captain 53-year-old Jose Sandoval Jr. was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday at his home off Tubbs Street in Bishop, Texas. He is currently held in the Nueces County Jail on a $50,000.

Jail officials said investigators received a tip online that led to Sandoval's arrest, but no specifics were provided. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

