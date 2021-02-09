Kingsville Brahmas attempting to navigate through the season amidst strict COVID-19 protocols

Athletic Director Mike Davila says another huge factor that he believes has kept his team healthy is that everyone takes mask wearing seriously.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Brahmas football team won its first game in two years last Friday night as they beat the Robstown Cotton Pickers. It was a great win for Head Coach and Athletic Director Mike Davila.

Davila praises not only his players hard work but how they strictly follow all the COVID-19 protocols, especially when they’re inside a building.

"We have coaches who are in the locker rooms every day and we encourage them to sanitize and if not sanitize immediately go wash their hands as soon as they come," Davila said.

Davila said that right now, none of his coaches have COVID-19 nor any of the members of the varsity football team. However, he knows that can change at any moment.

Another huge factor that Davila believes has kept his team healthy is the continued practice of wearing a mask.

"We remind our kids, but if they don’t mask up and this does spread all of this can get taken away from us immediately so when they go inside they have to mask up," he added. "When we’re on the bus and when we travel, they are traveling with masks."

Kingsville was set to travel to San Diego Friday night to face the Vaqueros, but San Diego has had to cancel that game because of COVID-19 concerns.