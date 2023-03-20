Boys & Girls Club could see overflow as Kingsville 4-day school week idea gains traction

'What's a little scary is having so many kids here at once,' said Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville CEO John Perez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District will speak with parents about plans to move to a four-day school week Thursday at the Kingsville High School FEMA Dome.

While the idea would not have students in school on Fridays, the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville told 3NEWS that they could also see potential setbacks if the idea is approved.

Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville CEO John Perez said that if a four-day school weeks gets approved, that facility could see a potential overflow of children.

"What's a little scary is having so many kids here at once," he said. "You know if it were to go to the third tier, and we have kids here all day on Friday, we just wanna make sure that we can serve them all."

The Boys & Girls Club facility in Kingsville can only hold 300 students.

Club Director of Operations Jill Seals said the change, if implemented, could see upward of around 1000 students if parents need childcare.

"It's definitely one of the ideas as to try to use the school campuses, as well, to expand our program if we're not able to fit everyone in here," she said.

Reynolds-Perez said there are several different options on the table for changing the school calendar. Perez she wants to make sure parents know what those options are.

"At the town hall meeting we are going to have on Thursday, I want to make sure that parents are fully informed about this, as well and any questions they have about any of the calendars," she said.

Perez said she met with all employees about the proposed changes to the school day Monday. And once she hears from the parents, she expects to take the matter to the school board for a vote on April 4.

Many rural school districts are considering the idea as a way to cut costs, but Reynolds-Perez said that's not true of Kingsville ISD, which hasn't yet crunched the numbers.

George West is another Coastal Bend district weighing the option.

