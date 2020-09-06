KINGSVILLE, Texas — An employee at the H-E-B grocery store in Kingsville, Texas, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company news release Monday.

The employee was last at the store on June 3, according to H-E-B representatives, and since then the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times.

Social distancing policies remain in place and all employees at the location who were directly affected were notified.

