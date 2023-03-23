Kingsville ISD answers parents' questions regarding potential 4-day school week

Kingsville ISD parent Marissa Fuentes said she would like to see the school calendar remain the same.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kingsville community met to discuss the district's consideration of moving to a four-day school week and their options for changing the school year.

Kingsville Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez presented three separate options for school calendars.

Option one and two are both similar with normal five-day schedules and earlier start dates for the beginning and end of school.

Option three would have four-and-a-half days, where certain days, all students would attend. Some days would be for those who are in organizations or doing credit recovery. It would also give teachers the opportunity to have professional work days.

Kingsville ISD parent Marissa Fuentes said she would like to see the school calendar remain the same.

"The traditional school calendar, the way that we are now is perfectly fine. I think it puts the students first versus anything else," she said.

A survey has been posted to the districts website asking students, parents and teachers to vote on one of the calendar options. It also breaks down each option and lists a number of questions that have been raised pertaining to each one -- along with answers.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!