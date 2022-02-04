Kingsville ISD Board President passes away

Officials with Kingsville ISD announced the passing of board president Cory Garza this Friday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville ISD sadly announced the passing of Board President Cory Garza on Friday morning, Feb. 4.

Superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Pérez announced his passing on Facebook. At this time, the cause of his death has not been released.

Dr. Reynolds-Pérez asks you keep the family, especially President Garza's children, in your thoughts.

We at KIII thank Cory for all his work, and hope his memory is a blessing.

