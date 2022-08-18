Kingsville ISD trains armed security to respond to school shootings

Kingsville ISD has hired armed security guards for all of its campuses. On Thursday, they showed off their shooting skills to get their school safety certification.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is about to start for the Kingsville Independent School District and on Thursday some their newly hired armed security officers trained to be the first line of defense against an active shooter.

The goal was to receive their school safety certification, and part of that involved showing their skills at the gun range.

"This is not peace officer certification. This is solely a school certification. School safety certification is sanctioned through DPS. They do not have any police powers at all," said Donnie Camp, am instructor with Ghost Strapped Firearms Training, or GSFT.

GSFT travels around the state to train people to defend against active-shooter situations in schools like Kleberg Elementary School. On Thursday, the campus played host to active, hands-on testing of what the district's new hires have learned.

3NEWS Reporter Michael Gibson was allowed to participate in Thursday's simunition training, which involves real weapons firing safe, paint-ball projectiles. He had to wear a helmet during the training for safety.

David Galindo is an armed guard trainee with KISD, and was the first to go through the active shooter training. Before signing on to be an armed guard for KISD he worked as a paramedic and deputy for a sheriff's office.

Galindo's goal during Thursday's training was to take out the bad guy, who was played by Texas Ranger Ed Groves; but after getting off a couple of shots, Galindo's gun jammed.

"I think most eye opening was the active shooter training," Galindo said. "You can sit here on the gun range all day and shoot rounds standing still, but once you get in that situation your stress level goes up. Your tunnel vision. You can't think. You don't even know, if you look down the barrel of your gun, you're so stressed out."

Once the training is complete the men will be ready for the real job of protecting Kingsville ISD students.

The first day of school at Kingsville ISD is Monday.

