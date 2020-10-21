Superintendent: Kingsville ISD closing 3 schools due to positive COVID-19 cases

Students from Memorial, Gillett, and Harrel will do remote learning for at least 10 days

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Three Kingsville ISD schools have been closed after Superintendent Dr. Cecilia “Cissy” Reynolds-Perez said there has been a "spike in COVID positive cases in our district."

Three cases were confirmed at Memorial Middle School, three at Harrel Elementary, and one case at Gillett Intermediate, Reynolds-Perez said. There is also one case at HM King High School but the student has been remote learning and has not been on campus.

Students from the three schools will do remote learning while off-campus.

Parents were sent a robocall informing them that they may pick up their students early today from Memorial, Gillett, Harrel. The buses will run at a normal time.

Students and staff from these three schools will return to campus on November 2nd, a note sent home to parents said.