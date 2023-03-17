Kingsville ISD considering 4-day school week

A town hall meeting will be held on Thursday at 5: 30 p.m. at the Kingsville High School Sports Dome.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School leaders in Kingsville will be considering the option for next year's school calendar, which would basically give students Friday's off.

The district is hoping to get input from teachers, students and community members about the proposed 3 options.

The first two are your more traditional style of school days.

Kingsville ISD senior Alizay Martinez said that she thinks the 3rd option, the four-day school week would be a good idea.

"Personally there are a lot of things kids have to do, whether that is work or taking care of siblings, I think it would be good to give them 4 days of work instead of five," she said.

Kingsville ISD recently received a designation as a District of Innovation -- something that is allowing the district to think outside of the box.

The four and a half day school week would mean the calendar would start sooner on July 31, and would include longer days Monday through Friday.

Kingsville Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez said that for students in high school -- classes would be five minutes longer than what they are now.

She said that the calendar options are about using time more wisely and were designed with students in mind.

"Fridays are usually game days, kids are traveling out of town," she said. "The band, the cheerleaders, the football team or any of the other sports. competitions, college field trips."

Friday mornings would also allow for enrichment time, credit recovery, and extracurricular activities.

"Many of the times our working students aren't able to come to tutoring after school because they are working," she said.

Perez told 3NEWS that she has reached out to community agencies to see if they are interested in offering activities for kids on those Fridays they have off when parents work.

Those spots include the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville, the city's parks and recreation department and the Kingsville Boxing Club.

Retired world champion boxer Oscar Cantu now serves as a coach in and out of the ring. He serves as a mentor for kids and sees the benefits for a shorter school week.

"Well be helping out maybe bring the Kingsville boxing club into the school district have some classes there, build some self confidence," he said.

Oscar's wife Nicole is a school teacher and said the proposed calendar change can also help educators.

"As a teacher it is really hard to get everything you need to get done with a conference period five days a week. So having that opportunity to work on Friday's for half a day, getting that paperwork done on a Friday would be amazing.," she said.

Perez said that she plans to meet with teachers and staff on Monday to answer questions they might have about the options.

A town hall meeting will be held on Thursday at 5: 30 p.m. at the Kingsville High School Sports Dome.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!